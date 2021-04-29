North Port Police: 18-year-old accused of extorting underage girl who wouldn’t have sex with him

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old North Port man is in jail after detectives say he threatened to release video of an underage victim if she didn’t have sex with him.
North Port Police responded to a call from the father of a juvenile victim in reference to extorting a sexual video recording of a juvenile female and a male subject. The victim’s father told the officer that his daughter had been threatened by a man, identified as Steffan Johnson, who said he would post a video of the victim performing a sex act on him if she refused his advances.
Steffan Johnson is listed on Venice High School’s athletic roster as a football player. According to recruiting profiles and Johnson’s Twitter, he committed to play football at Michigan State in November of last year. ABC7 has reached out to both Sarasota County Schools and Venice High School but has received no comment at this time.
ABC7′s sister station WILX in Lansing also reached out to Michigan State for comment but the school declined.
The victim told police that Johnson drove to her street and asked her to meet him outside. He asked her to kiss and she refused. According, After walking back inside the home, she received a text message with a video of herself performing oral sex acts on the defendant along with a threat to post the video online.
Authorities say both the victim and Johnson were underage when the video was taken.
Johnson has been charged with extortion and transmission of a sexual performance by a child.
