More tickets available for Manatee County Schools high school graduation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The superintendent of Manatee County has announced an increase in guest tickets for local high school graduation ceremonies.
Traditional high schools were originally restricted to just two tickets per graduate due to increased safety measures because of the pandemic. Leaders with the school district have announced that they will now allow four attendees to the graduation ceremonies. An increase in community vaccinations and updated CDC guidance for outdoor events are reasons for the change.
Graduation ceremonies will be held, as follows:
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8 a.m. – Southeast High School at LECOM Park
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 8 a.m. – Braden River High School at LECOM Park
Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8 a.m. – Lakewood Ranch High School at LECOM Park
Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8 p.m. – Manatee High School at Hawkins Stadium (Manatee High School)
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8 a.m. – Bayshore High School at LECOM Park
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 8 a.m. – Palmetto High School at LECOM Park
