The heat is on for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looks like high pressure is going to hold its own over the weekend keep skies generally sunny with only a small chance for an inland shower or isolated thunderstorm. This ridge will get beat up a little as an approaching storm system fizzles over the SE U.S.
On Friday we will see some areas of patchy fog followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80′s near the coast and upper 80′s to low 90′s inland areas. There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower to develop along the sea breeze as it moves inland during the late afternoon and early evening. Most areas will stay dry.
Saturday the high pressure ridge will get bumped out into the Atlantic a bit but will still be close enough to keep skies partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times. Once again only a small chance for a late day shower or two can be expected. Boating forecast looking good for Saturday with winds around 10 knots and picking up a little more in the afternoon.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80′s and winds out of the SW at 10 mph with only a 10% chance for a late day shower.
Monday through Tuesday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90′s for most everyone. Yes it’s going to feel like summer without the afternoon storms to cool us down.
For boaters on Friday look for winds out of the SW at 10 knots and then NW later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
