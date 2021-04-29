Fourth of July celebration is on in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - North Port residents will be treated to a Fourth of July fireworks show this year, the city recently announced.
According to our coverage partners at the North Port Sun, the Freedom Fireworks show will launch at 9 p.m., July 4, at North Port High School, the site of last year’s show.
Spectators can park in the lots at North Port High School, Heron Creek Middle School, and at Butler Park, all off Price Boulevard. Parking will open at 6 p.m. Mobile food vendors will be on site.
Social distancing will be encouraged, the city says. People can view the show from their vehicles or parking spaces, or bring their chairs or blankets to claim spaces designated on the grass at the Butler Park fields.
If you want to enjoy the show from home, you can watch it as it is streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec.
You can also tune in to local nonprofit WKDW 97.5 FM for music to accompany the show. The display is expected to end around 9:30 p.m.
The following safety precautions are planned:
- Practice good physical distancing.
- Masks are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing isn’t possible.
- No tailgating, alcohol, personal fireworks, or sparklers.
- The green spaces at the North Port High School stadium and Heron Creek Middle School will remain closed to public gatherings.
Restroom and handwashing facilities will be made available at all three parking lots.
American Irrigation is the event sponsor, and Garden State Fireworks will run the show.
