First Alert Weather: Our low humidity days will come to an end soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shifting winds will bring more humidity into the Suncoast over the next few days.
Winds will shift in response to a trough from the west moving closer to Florida which will push our fair-weather high-pressure area south. As the high is relocated south of the Suncoast, our winds will come from the southwest off the Gulf waters. This will spike the transport of moisture over the coast and humidity will rapidly rise Friday.
A front will move into north Florida on Saturday but stall. It will lift back north as a warm front Sunday before ever bring and cooler or drier air to the Suncoast. A second front will move past Sunday night but it will have very little impact.
Our temperatures will continue to rise and many locations next week will hit the 90 mark or above.
