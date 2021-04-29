FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.73%

By ABC7 Staff | April 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 4:37 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 5,666 new cases in its Thursday dashboard update.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,228,212. There are also 54 new deaths since Wednesday’s update. An increase in the death totals does not necessarily indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 5.73%, with positivity rates of 5.90% and 3.21% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively. Manatee County is reporting one new death.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 38,028   Residents: 37,154   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 874

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 661   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,487     Non-Residents: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 17,185  (46%)   Female: 19,482 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 487 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 3,057  (8%)   White: 23,232  (63%)   Other: 6,168  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,697  (13%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 8,201  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 20,661  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,292  (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 32,343   Residents: 30,779   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,564

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 811   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,340     Non-Residents: 62

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 48

Gender:   Male: 14,351  (47%)   Female: 16,249 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 179 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,752  (6%)   White: 22,048  (72%)   Other: 2,314  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,665  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,592  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 17,901  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 9,286  (30%)

Click here for more information about this data.

