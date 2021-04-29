FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.73%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 5,666 new cases in its Thursday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,228,212. There are also 54 new deaths since Wednesday’s update. An increase in the death totals does not necessarily indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 5.73%, with positivity rates of 5.90% and 3.21% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively. Manatee County is reporting one new death.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 38,028 Residents: 37,154 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 874
Conditions and Care Deaths: 661 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,487 Non-Residents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 17,185 (46%) Female: 19,482 (52%) Unknown/No data: 487 (<1%)
Race: Black: 3,057 (8%) White: 23,232 (63%) Other: 6,168 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 4,697 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 8,201 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 20,661 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 8,292 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 32,343 Residents: 30,779 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,564
Conditions and Care Deaths: 811 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,340 Non-Residents: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 14,351 (47%) Female: 16,249 (53%) Unknown/No data: 179 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,752 (6%) White: 22,048 (72%) Other: 2,314 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,665 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,592 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 17,901 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 9,286 (30%)
Click here for more information about this data.
