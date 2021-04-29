Driver critically injured in Lorraine Road crash

April 29, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 50-year-old Bradenton man was critically injured Wednesday evening when he lost control of his car and crashed into a fence, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP investigators say the driver was heading north on Lorraine Road, south of State Road 64 at about 5:30 p.m., when he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a wooden fence before stopping.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in critical condition.

