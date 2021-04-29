DeSoto Square Mall closing on Friday

By ABC7 Staff | April 29, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 10:56 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s longtime and well-known shopping mall is now closing its doors on Friday, April 30.

DeSoto Square Mall, located in the 300 block of 301 Boulevard in Bradenton, opened in 1973.

The nearly 50-year-old mall has struggled with keeping stores and shoppers. On Thursday, a note announcing its closure was taped to the entrance doors.

Longtime residents say they are sad to see it go.

“It’s pretty upsetting because this is a place I’ve been able to come with my family since I was a little girl and just seeing this area close down is sad,” said resident Jabrielle Coulter. “It’s sad for the community.”

Some of the stores surrounding the mall will remain open. The owners of the property want to turn the space into a multi-use project.

