Capitol Watch: Lawmakers eye police standards, ‘Right-to-farm’ bill

DEADLINE FOR ‘RIGHT TO FARM’ BILL: Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a Thursday deadline to take action on a bill that would expand legal protections for farmers. The bill (SB 88), a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, would expand the state’s “Right to Farm” law. The Right to Farm law was initially approved in 1979 and helps shield farmers from what are known as nuisance lawsuits. The bill would expand those protections, in part by prohibiting nuisance lawsuits filed by people who do not own property within one-half mile of the alleged violations. Critics have argued that the bill would limit lawsuits over the potential health impacts of burning sugar cane.