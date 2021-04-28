Woman charged with trying to sneak drugs into jail underneath postage stamp

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested for trying to send drugs to her jailed boyfriend -- hiding it behind the stamp on a post card, police say.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a post card was delivered to the jail March 5 for inmate Brent Whitney. A mail clerk inspected the card and found a bump on the back of the stamp. Upon further investigation a substance was discovered, and later confirmed by a lab to be Suboxone, an opioid drug used to treat addiction.
The post card had been sent to Whitney by his girlfriend, Linda Wetherby, authorities said.
Wetherby and Whitney have been charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and both remain in custody at the Manatee County Jail.
