Warming up with slight chance for weekend showers

Friday expect some patchy fog in the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s at the coast and upper 80′s to near 90 well inland. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10 mph. This will bring on the humidity which will make if feel a little warmer during the day. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two during the day. The rain chance is at 20% Friday.