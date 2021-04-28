Warming up with slight chance for weekend showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s beginning to heat up along the Suncoast with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s well inland. With the water temperatures in the low 80′s and a sea breeze developing each afternoon it will keep things cooler along the beaches with highs in the mid 80′s there.
For Thursday look for mostly sunny skies and no chance for any rain. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10 mph switching around to the SW closer to the coast in the early afternoon.
Friday expect some patchy fog in the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s at the coast and upper 80′s to near 90 well inland. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10 mph. This will bring on the humidity which will make if feel a little warmer during the day. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two during the day. The rain chance is at 20% Friday.
Saturday look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 and a 30% chance for some scattered showers. It will be breezy as winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph.
Sunday we will see variable cloudiness with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80′s.
Monday look for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a scattered shower or two with a high around 87.
Boating forecast for Thursday calls for winds out of the SE turning to the SW at 10 knots and seas 1-2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
