State COVID positivity rate at 5.76% in Wednesday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 5.76% positivity rate, showing a slight dip from yesterday’s numbers.
Manatee County and Sarasota county are reporting 6.44% and 4.5% positivity rates respectively.
The state is reporting 2,222,546 positive cases since March, with 35,030 deaths. In Wednesday’s report, there are two new reported deaths in Sarasota County. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,757
SECOND DOSE: 166,178
TOTAL= 233,935
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,893
SECOND DOSE: 118,174
TOTAL= 167,067
Positivity rates:
STATE: 5.76%
Manatee: 6.44%
Sarasota: 4.5%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 5.76%
Total New deaths: 72
Total Florida Cases: 2,222,546
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,145
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 35,030
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 89,385
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 37,900
Total New cases since yesterday: 103
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 660
Total hospitalizations:1,485
New Hospitalizations: 4
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,600
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 32,273
Total New cases since yesterday: 83
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 811
Total hospitalizations: 1,339
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 1,845
