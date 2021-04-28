State COVID positivity rate at 5.76% in Wednesday update

Moderna Vaccine (Source: WALB)
By ABC7 Staff | April 28, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 2:45 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 5.76% positivity rate, showing a slight dip from yesterday’s numbers.

Manatee County and Sarasota county are reporting 6.44% and 4.5% positivity rates respectively.

The state is reporting 2,222,546 positive cases since March, with 35,030 deaths. In Wednesday’s report, there are two new reported deaths in Sarasota County. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,757

SECOND DOSE: 166,178

TOTAL= 233,935

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,893

SECOND DOSE: 118,174

TOTAL= 167,067

Positivity rates:

STATE: 5.76%

Manatee: 6.44%

Sarasota: 4.5%

Total New deaths: 72

Total Florida Cases: 2,222,546

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,145

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 35,030

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 89,385

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 37,900

Total New cases since yesterday: 103

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 660

Total hospitalizations:1,485

New Hospitalizations: 4

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,600

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 32,273

Total New cases since yesterday: 83

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 811

Total hospitalizations: 1,339

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 1,845

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

