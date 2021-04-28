Police Complaint Committee hears presentation on bodycams that will soon be implemented at the Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bodycams will soon be implemented at the Sarasota Police Department.
”I think it’s a great thing, nationally we are seeing the benefits of having body cameras,” said Eric Hugan, a member with the Police Complaint Committee.
The Police Complaint Committee listening very closely on Wednesday to members from the body camera program. This as the Sarasota Police Department gets ready to start using body cameras in the weeks ahead.
“It doesn’t benefit just one side, I think you see cases around the country,” said Hugan. “The introduction of body cameras are exonerating members of the police force but it certainly is a benefit to the community.”
The Sarasota Police Department will be utilizing 122 Axon 3 body cameras, similar to cameras that other law enforcement are using. As part of this program, tasers are included.
“I think it’s a good thing on their end because it will protect them, but it will also hold them accountable,” said Jamie Miller, a Sarasota resident.
The total cost of this body camera program is more than three million dollars over a five-year period.
“I think it’s important, there are cases that we are reviewing right now on the Police Complaint Committee,” said Hugan. “Had we had the introduction of body cameras sooner, we may be able to have much stronger outcomes.”
Next up with all this, there will be a presentation in front of the city commission on Monday and the Sarasota Police Department will be showcasing their new body cameras next Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.