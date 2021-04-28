Manatee County to hold FINAL first-dose clinic at Tom Bennett Park today

MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Emergency Management is holding its final first-dose clinic at Tom Bennett Park.
The event will be held from 3-7 p.m., at the park. It will be another drive-thru, first-come, first-served event.
The second dose for those who attend will also be distributed at Tom Bennett Park on Wednesday, May 26.
The Department of Health in Manatee County is seeking community partners for future vaccination events and hopes someone can work with them to establish a place to continue distribution as county officials turn their focus to hurricane season.
