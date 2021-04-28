4 juveniles arrested after police pursuit ends in crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash that brought traffic to a screeching halt in downtown Bradenton on Tuesday was the result of a police pursuit, officials confirmed.
According to a spokesperson with Bradenton Police, officers were call to the report of an armed robbery in the 200 block of 7th Steet East. The victim said he was walking to work when two individuals approached him. The two pointed a gun at the man and demanded he hand over his personal items.
The victim resisted, and the suspects left in a vehicle. Detectives were able to identify the vehicle used in the robbery and located it near the Skyway Bridge Fishing Pier. They followed the suspect vehicle into Palmetto, where a Palmetto Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and fled south over the Green Bridge into Bradenton.
The suspect vehicle crashed into several cars in the intersection of 9th St and 6th Ave W, including five police cars. The driver exited the vehicle wearing a bulletproof vest, dropped a firearm, and fled. He was apprehended without incident after a short foot chase.
Three other suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was later served on the suspect’s vehicle. It was found the suspects were involved in numerous vehicle burglaries before the robbery. Multiple stolen items were recovered, including a second firearm.
The juveniles, whose names are not being released, were arrested on the following charges:
17-year-old male – Armed Robbery, Armed Burglary, Two counts of Aggravated Battery on LEO, and Possession of Bulletproof Vest while committing certain offenses.
15-year-old male – Armed Robbery and Armed Burglary.
13-year-old male – Armed Robbery and Armed Burglary.
13-year-old male – Armed Burglary and Armed Burglary.
The 17-year-old driver was also charged with multiple criminal traffic charges to include Fleeing to Elude.
