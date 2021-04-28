First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains anchored over the Suncoast and our warm weather will continue. Temperatures will cluster in the upper 80s between U.S. 41 and the interstate with low 90s east of the interstate. The sea breeze will be a bit stronger today and keep the coast in the low to mid-80s.
Rain-free skies will continue until the weekend when a front will bring unsettled weather.
Models are in better agreement today for a large-scale low to the west interfering with the eastward progression of a frontal boundary toward Florida. This will result in small rain chances and a delay in the onset of rain chances until Saturday.
The front will pass south of us on late Sunday or Monday and we will then return to dry skies for several more days.
