City of Venice issues boil water advisory following outage at Colonial Manor Mobile Home Park

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is currently a water outage in the City of Venice through 2 p.m.
The outage and subsequent boil water advisory is affecting Colonial Manor Mobile Home Park. This outage is due to an emergency water main repair. This is affecting the 1200-block of Ridgewood Avenue.
Residents in the affected area will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
Customers have been notified.
For more information, please call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
