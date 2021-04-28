Capitol Watch for April 28, 2021

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
Legislature:
HOUSE TAKES UP INSURANCE, ELECTIONS: The House will consider numerous issues during a floor session, including a proposal (SB 76) that would make a series of changes in the state’s property insurance system. Also, the House will consider a controversial elections bill (SB 90) that includes placing additional restrictions on voting by mail. (10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SENATE SPECIAL ORDER SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group is scheduled to set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (8:30 a.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SENATE DEMOCRATS MEET: The Senate Democratic caucus will meet to discuss issues in advance of a floor session. (9 a.m., 228 Senate Office Building. Public access at https://flsenate.zoom.us/j/9165394846?pwd=STZscXo3UVBaeVE5ZUJ#success. Meeting ID: 9165394846. Passcode: 410275)
CONSUMER DATA PRIVACY AT ISSUE: The Senate will hold a floor session and is slated to take up a bill (SB 1734), sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would place a series of requirements on businesses that collect consumers’ personal information. The bill has drawn heavy interest from companies and business groups. (10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
SPECIAL ORDER CALENDAR SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group is scheduled to set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (15 minutes after the Senate floor session, 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
CABINET AIDES MEET: Aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will meet to discuss issues in advance of a May 4 Cabinet meeting. (9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
PAROLE CASES CONSIDERED: The Florida Commission on Offender Review will meet. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-877-309-2073. Code: 337350165)
UNEMPLOYMENT CASES WEIGHED: The state Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission will meet. (9:30 a.m. Call-in number: 850-988-5144. Conference ID: 756701156)
ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE EYED: The Florida Department of Transportation will hold an online meeting about electric vehicle infrastructure along the state highway system. (10 a.m. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/601241959353863440)
CRIST DISCUSSES HOTEL AID: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and leaders of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and UNITE HERE will hold an online news conference to discuss legislation that could help the hotel industry. (11 a.m.)
