Suspect in 7-year-old Palmetto night club murder turns himself in

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The suspect in a 2014 night club murder has turned himself in, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said.
Ricardo Garcia surrendered to authorities Monday evening, Tyler told ABC7. “We’ve been actively looking for him, talking to his family and his attorney,” Tyler said. “We’re glad he’s in custody.”
Palmetto Police say 28-year-old Ricardo Garcia shot and killed Javare Thomas in March of 2014 on Haben Boulevard not far from the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Police say Garcia had been in a fight at The Hall nightclub in Palmetto earlier. He thought he had pulled up to the car that had the person he fought in it. It turns out, that person was in another vehicle.
“From the get-go, we had an idea about how it happened and we collected quite a bit of evidence,” said Tyler on April 7, when Garcia was named as the suspect in the case. “At the beginning, it was just a question of the detectives not giving up on it, we had enough to make an arrest, we have an arrest warrant.”
Garcia was booked in the Manatee County Jail and charged with premeditated murder.
