SeaWorld Parks, Busch Gardens offering free admission to military members, veterans, and their families

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Now through June 27, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Busch Gardens are offering free admission to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families.
This free admission will be valid for SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks. It will also be for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg theme parks.
Those who qualify will need to register their complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents here before May 16.
After registering, all tickets have to be redeemed by June 27.
Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid, active military ID to participate.
“Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country,” said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories.”
Waves of Honor also provides any U.S. active-duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.