Saprito Pier reopens April 30

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tony Saprito Fishing Pier will reopen to the public Friday, April 30, with a brief ceremony at 9 a.m.
The pier underwent renovation in 2020 to install a concrete top deck and concrete pilings, caps and light poles. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant railings also were installed, plus six benches and three shade structures to provide relief from the intense Florida sun.
New pressure-treated composite planks are now incorporated into the deck at the foot of the pier where the surf from Sarasota Bay is strongest. To protect the structural integrity of the pier, the planks are designed to pop out during strong wave action and remain attached to the pier.
The makeover pays tribute to Sarasota Bay through creative sea life art designs placed along the railings, plus a visual reminder “Protect The Bay” imprinted at the end of the pier.
Construction started in November 2020 and concluded in April 2021. The rehabilitation project was funded through the voter approved penny surtax and is expected to further extend the pier’s longevity.
Saprito Pier opened in 1979 and remains a popular destination for fishing, walking and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the bay. All are welcome to attend the event, which will feature City leaders and the project team highlighting the improvements and new amenities, followed by a ribbon cutting and reopening the fishing pier.
