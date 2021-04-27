Parrish residents pushing for new park following years of delays

The issue is the Florida Department of Transportation owns about 13 acres of this property, while Manatee County owns around 10 acres. The county has been working on a deal with FDOT to acquire their 13 acres to build the park in exchange for another prime spot. Currently, FDOT uses the property for a smoke pit and storage for construction vehicles. Arnold Braun is a Parrish resident, a father of two and a realtor. He says a park in this space is long overdue.