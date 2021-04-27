Parrish residents pushing for new park following years of delays

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents is Parrish have been eyeing land at the corner of Fort Hamer Road and Erie Road, Parrish High School, since late 2017. They are pushing to turn it into a world-class park that would feature a playground, splash pad, concert area and trails.
“Very frustrating, all we wanted to do is something for the community,” said Gretchen Fowler, president of the Parrish Civic Association.
The issue is the Florida Department of Transportation owns about 13 acres of this property, while Manatee County owns around 10 acres. The county has been working on a deal with FDOT to acquire their 13 acres to build the park in exchange for another prime spot. Currently, FDOT uses the property for a smoke pit and storage for construction vehicles. Arnold Braun is a Parrish resident, a father of two and a realtor. He says a park in this space is long overdue.
“We’ve seen all these homes being built in the area, but yet we haven’t seen enough green space for everyone to come together,” said Braun. “I think that’s kind of a good frustration, where’s the greenspace where we can all come together as one in the community to get together for events?”
Manatee County officials say this proposed park is on their radar. They say they just have to work it all out with FDOT. Fowler says she would like to see construction start before the end of the year and a new park open sometime next year.
“Work together, let’s get this going, come together,” said Fowler. “Think about what the ultimate goal with this is, it’s not about what Manatee County can get out of this and what FDOT can get out of this. Yes, I understand you both need something, let’s do what’s right for the community.”
ABC7 did reach out to the Florida Department of Transportation. A spokesperson says that FDOT is looking into this.
