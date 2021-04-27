Heating up along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Things are starting to heat up here along the Suncoast as temperatures inland soar into the upper 80′s to low 90′s this week. Highs near the coast and at the beaches are a bit cooler in the low 80′s due to the sea breeze in the early afternoon. Winds will begin to switch around to the east-southeast on Wednesday which will heat things up again with highs running some 5 to 7 degrees warmer than average.
With the winds beginning to show a little more southerly direction on Thursday expect the humidity to get higher thus making it feel a little like summer for some.
We will have plenty of sunshine through Thursday as high pressure will hold firm over our area with no chance of any significant rain expected.
Friday look for a breezy day out ahead of a storm system developing and moving through the southeastern U.S. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower that chance at 20% for Friday.
Saturday look for increasing cloudiness with a chance for some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm as a frontal boundary gets close once again. The rain chance at the time of this writing is at 30%. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s.
Sunday a mix of sun and clouds can be expected as the front will be hanging around a bit with a chance for a few showers through the day. High on Sunday will be 85.
For boaters look for winds out of the SE/SW and seas running 2 feet with a moderate chop.
