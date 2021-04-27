Heating up along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Things are starting to heat up here along the Suncoast as temperatures inland soar into the upper 80′s to low 90′s this week. Highs near the coast and at the beaches are a bit cooler in the low 80′s due to the sea breeze in the early afternoon. Winds will begin to switch around to the east-southeast on Wednesday which will heat things up again with highs running some 5 to 7 degrees warmer than average.