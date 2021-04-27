First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warm weather as high pressure holds strong

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We continue on with weather fairly typical for this time of year. We will be a few degrees warmer than and the expected seasonal temperatures of 82, with highs over the next few days in the upper 80s.
But this is normal. In fact, the “normal” temperature is an average of the averages over 30 years. The record for today is 92 and we will not be close to that. Temperatures will come down a bit by the weekend due to an increase in cloud cover, shifting winds, and perhaps a rain shower or two.
Models are still working out details of the weekend forecast. They are basically divided into two camps. One set is firm in bringing us our best rain chances on Friday into Saturday. The other set pushes the chance into early next week.
Both sets of models keep the rain on the light side. At this point, I have a lower confidence weekend forecast featuring Friday into Saturday clouds building, with a small chance for showers. Clearing on Sunday, but stay tuned for forecast refinements over the next few days.
