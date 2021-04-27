FHP makes 3 felony arrests while conducting traffic enforcement on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While conducting a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on southbound Interstate 75, in Sarasota County, a Florida Highway Patrol aircraft clocked a 2011 BMW at 91 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.
When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, the BMW driver accelerated away. The Florida Highway Patrol plane followed the reckless driving BMW to the Kings Highway Exit (mile marker 170) and into the Kings Gate Community, located in Port Charlotte.
The BMW stopped inside the community and the occupants attempted to flee on foot. A trooper deployed his taser at the driver and placed him under arrest without further incident. Both passengers were later arrested without incident in the Kings Crossing Shopping Plaza, which is located approximately one-half mile from the stopped BMW.
The driver and both passengers were booked into the Charlotte County Jail for the below mentioned charges.
Driver: Luis Mull of Sarasota
- Flee and Elude (Felony)
- Possession of Cocaine (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
- Resisting without Violence (Misdemeanor)
Passenger: Kenyontae Green of Sarasota
- Possession of Cocaine (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
- Resisting without Violence (Misdemeanor)
Passenger: Patrick Smith of Bradenton
- Possession of Cocaine (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
- Resisting without Violence (Misdemeanor)
