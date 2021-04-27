FDOH positivity rate at 6.92% in Tuesday update

Moderna Vaccine (Source: WALB)
By ABC7 Staff | April 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 3:47 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 6.92% positivity rate, showing a slight dip from yesterday’s numbers.

Manatee County and Sarasota county are reporting 7.17% and 7.07% positivity rates respectively.

The state is reporting 2,217,368 positive cases since March, with 34,958 deaths. In Tuesday’s report, there are two new reported deaths in Sarasota County. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,794

SECOND DOSE: 163,354

TOTAL= 233,148

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,675

SECOND DOSE: 114,739

TOTAL= 166,414

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 37,798

Total New cases since yesterday: 97

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 660

Total hospitalizations:1,481

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,353

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 31,191

Total New cases since yesterday: 78

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 809

Total hospitalizations: 1,339

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested yesterday: 1,106

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

