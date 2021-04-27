FDOH positivity rate at 6.92% in Tuesday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 6.92% positivity rate, showing a slight dip from yesterday’s numbers.
Manatee County and Sarasota county are reporting 7.17% and 7.07% positivity rates respectively.
The state is reporting 2,217,368 positive cases since March, with 34,958 deaths. In Tuesday’s report, there are two new reported deaths in Sarasota County. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,794
SECOND DOSE: 163,354
TOTAL= 233,148
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,675
SECOND DOSE: 114,739
TOTAL= 166,414
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 37,798
Total New cases since yesterday: 97
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 660
Total hospitalizations:1,481
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,353
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 31,191
Total New cases since yesterday: 78
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 809
Total hospitalizations: 1,339
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested yesterday: 1,106
