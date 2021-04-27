Capitol Watch April 27, 2021: Guns at Church, Southwest Florida Water Board meets and elections bill goes to House

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
Legislature:
SENATE SPECIAL ORDER SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group is scheduled to set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (8:30 a.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SENATE DEMOCRATS MEET: The Senate Democratic caucus will meet to discuss issues in advance of a floor session. (9 a.m., 228 Senate Office Building. Public access at https://flsenate.zoom.us/j/9165394846?pwd=STZscXo3UVBaeVE5ZUJ#success. Meeting ID: 9165394846. Passcode: 410275)
GUNS AT CHURCHES ON AGENDA: The Senate will hold a floor session and consider a proposal (HB 259) that would expand the authority of people with concealed weapons licenses to bring guns on property owned, rented or used by churches, synagogues or other religious institutions. Florida law generally allows people to carry concealed weapons at religious institutions, but it bars being armed on school properties. That can prevent gun owners from bringing firearms to churches that share properties with schools. The bill is designed to address that issue. (10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
ELECTIONS BILL GOES TO HOUSE: The House will take up numerous bills during a floor session, including a wide-ranging elections proposal (SB 90) that would place additional restrictions on voting by mail The Senate passed the controversial measure Monday. (10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SPECIAL ORDER CALENDAR SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group is scheduled to set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (15 minutes after the Senate floor session, 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER BOARD MEET: The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board will meet. (9 a.m., district Brooksville office, 2379 Broad St., Brooksville. Online at https://www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/about/newsroom/videos/live-video)
REFUGEE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Tampa Bay Refugee Task Force will meet. (1:30 p.m. Go to https://www.myflfamilies.com/ for information.)
SUICIDE DETERRENCE AT ISSUE: The First Responder Suicide Deterrence Task Force will hold an online meeting. (2 p.m. https://fsu-hipaa.zoom.us/j/92601143726. Meeting ID: 9260114 3726)
