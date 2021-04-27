ABC7 takes part in Youth Media Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, a group of employees with ABC7 took part in the Van Wezel’s Youth Media Day.
Meteorologist Justin Hobbs, Reporter Daniela Hurtado, and General Manager Jeff Benninghoff spoke to students about the climate of the industry, how things have changed in the last decade, and the importance of unbiased reporting.
