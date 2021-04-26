Vaping regulation bill backed in Senate

The bill drew little discussion Monday on the Senate floor. But in an email last week, the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics urged opposition to the Senate bill and the House version (HB 987), saying the measures would “make it easier for children to get tobacco and vaping products by removing the ability for communities to implement local proven and effective regulations such as licensing tobacco retailers, restricting tobacco product placement in retail stores, and zoning requirements for the location of tobacco businesses relative to schools and youth-oriented facilities.”