North Port Police Department forensic supervisor faces narcotics charges

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has arrested a department employee after an investigation found her in possession of numerous controlled narcotic substances.
Former Forensic Supervisor Tracy Gold, 48, has been charged with six felony counts surrounding narcotics. Four of the felony charges are for illegal possession of different types of prescription pills. There are also two additional felony charges for having amounts equating to trafficking the pills.
According to the arrest report, Gold had numerous prescription pill bottles in her possession that contained controlled substances. They were located in her personal purse and a satchel type bag, which were located at 4980 City Hall Boulevard in North Port.
Police say Gold had 17.8 grams of hydromorphone, 35 grams of oxycodone, and 19.2 grams of hydrocodone. She was also in possession of small amounts of alprazolam, triazolam and tramadol, according to the report.
“Nobody within our agency is above the law,” said Chief Todd Garrison. “Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions.”
Gold has held the title of forensic supervisor, a civilian position, since March of 2017, according to the department.
Gold was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, according to the North Port Police Department.
