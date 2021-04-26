Keeping it toasty on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many across the Suncoast made it into the upper 80′s to even the low 90′s. Expect more of this warm weather to continue this week. Highs will be similar Tuesday through Thursday. Along with the warm temperatures the dew points will stay low making it not humid outside. Also make sure to wear sunscreen as the UV index will be on the extreme level. Expect it to be a dry heat. Rain chances do not make a return until next weekend, but those chances looks fairly minimal.