Florida Nurse arrested for allegedly exploiting senior

According to the investigation, Curtis often took the victim’s debit card to purchase breakfast for the patient. Eventually, she used ill-obtained financial information from the victim to open a joint-checking account funded solely by deposits from the victim’s primary account. Through a series of illegal transactions, Curtis used the joint account to make personal purchases—including beauty products and a trip to Miami. The Medicaid Fraud Unit received information regarding the alleged exploitation from the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services Program and then launched an inquiry into the alleged illegal activity.