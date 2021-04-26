Florida Nurse arrested for allegedly exploiting senior

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashely Moody announced that a Licensed Practical Nurse was arrested and charged with the exploitation of an elderly person in her care.
According to an investigation, Amy Latasha Curtis took advantage of an elderly person who resided as a patient in the Gainesville nursing home where Curtis worked as an LPN—stealing nearly $2,000 from the senior victim.
According to the investigation, Curtis often took the victim’s debit card to purchase breakfast for the patient. Eventually, she used ill-obtained financial information from the victim to open a joint-checking account funded solely by deposits from the victim’s primary account. Through a series of illegal transactions, Curtis used the joint account to make personal purchases—including beauty products and a trip to Miami. The Medicaid Fraud Unit received information regarding the alleged exploitation from the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services Program and then launched an inquiry into the alleged illegal activity.
Curtis faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person, less than $10,000, a third-degree felony. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.