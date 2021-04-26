First Alert Weather: A calm week ahead with very warm days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dry air mass will build over the Suncoast with a low humidity northeast wind. Don’t expect any rain for your garden for the next several days, just full sunshine and high UV indexes. Be sure to stay hydrated if spending time outside in the afternoons.
By the end of the weekend, our winds shift to the southwest and humidity will return and cloud cover will increase. That will keep the nighttime temperature warmer and the clouds will shave a few degrees off the daytime high.
On Friday, models agree with the general trend for the high pressure ridge over us to break down as a trough of low pressure moves across the deep south and drags a cold front into Florida.
Our winds pick up a bit Friday as they shift southeast and a slight chance of showers is reintroduced into the forecast. The front will be a slow mover and take several days to pass south of us on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday will both have small rain chances, although models currently differ on how much rain we might see.
