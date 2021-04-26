Firefighters in DeLand free stowaway kitten from vehicle

DELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeLand Fire Department pulled off the purr-fect rescue Monday morning, when a kitten decided to stowaway in the undercarriage of a vehicle.
A woman driving on Woodland Blvd. stopped to avoid hitting a kitten crossing the road. The kitten took the chance to hide in the car’s undercarriage and the woman pulled in to a nearby gas station.
After calling for help, firefighters from Deland Fire Station 81 were able to extricate (and play a bit) with the kitten, who was turned over to animal services to be checked out.
