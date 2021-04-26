Firefighters in DeLand free stowaway kitten from vehicle

Firefighters in DeLand free stowaway kitten from vehicle
DeLand firefighter poses with kitten after rescue. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | April 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 4:15 PM

DELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeLand Fire Department pulled off the purr-fect rescue Monday morning, when a kitten decided to stowaway in the undercarriage of a vehicle.

A woman driving on Woodland Blvd. stopped to avoid hitting a kitten crossing the road. The kitten took the chance to hide in the car’s undercarriage and the woman pulled in to a nearby gas station.

After calling for help, firefighters from Deland Fire Station 81 were able to extricate (and play a bit) with the kitten, who was turned over to animal services to be checked out.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.