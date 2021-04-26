FDOH reports 7.28% positivity rate, 2 news deaths in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.28% statewide positivity rate in its Monday dashboard update.
FDOH is reporting 2,212,097 total cases for the state and a total of 34,912 deaths with 66 new deaths statewide, including 2 in Manatee County. Manatee and Sarasota Counties are reporting positivity rates of 6.85% and 7.73%. respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
MANATEE COUNTY VACCINE: First Dose Complete - 53,717
Second Dose: 111,928
Total vaccinated: 165,645
SARASOTA COUNTY VACCINE: First Dose - 56,963
Second Dose: 113,407
Total vaccinated: 170,370
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 37,699
Total New cases since yesterday: 60
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Manatee: 660
Total hospitalizations: 1,478
New Hospitalizations: 0
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 32,115
Total New cases since yesterday: 66
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 807
Total hospitalizations: 1,336
New Hospitalizations: 0
