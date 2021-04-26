FDOH reports 7.28% positivity rate, 2 news deaths in Manatee

By ABC7 Staff | April 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 3:38 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.28% statewide positivity rate in its Monday dashboard update.

FDOH is reporting 2,212,097 total cases for the state and a total of 34,912 deaths with 66 new deaths statewide, including 2 in Manatee County. Manatee and Sarasota Counties are reporting positivity rates of 6.85% and 7.73%. respectively.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

MANATEE COUNTY VACCINE: First Dose Complete - 53,717

Second Dose: 111,928

Total vaccinated: 165,645

SARASOTA COUNTY VACCINE: First Dose - 56,963

Second Dose: 113,407

Total vaccinated: 170,370

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases:  37,699

Total New cases since yesterday:  60

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Manatee: 660

Total hospitalizations: 1,478

New Hospitalizations: 0

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases:  32,115

Total New cases since yesterday: 66

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 807

Total hospitalizations: 1,336

New Hospitalizations: 0

