Englewood man looking for a miracle

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A man called a hero by the Coast Guard for saving the lives of three people is now looking for someone to save his life.
78-year-old Sandy Bilsky says he doesn’t have many options except dialysis for the rest of his life or a kidney transplant. He’s looking for an O positive or O negative blood type match.
There are more than a hundred thousand people in line for a donor’s kidney in the national database and while Bilsky says he’s on it he felt he needed to take matters into his own hands. They’ve had some people come forward already to help Sandy but they’re either not a match or doctors have ruled them out through the process because of health issues.
“It’s heartbreaking, it’s very heartbreaking,” said Anne Bilsky, the wife of an Englewood man looking for a kidney donor.
Anne has been at her husband’s side for more than two decades.
“Just there for me on every inch of this trip. I am so fortunate to have her,” said Sandy Bilsky.
It’s not their usual cross-country RV trip because this time it’s a heart-wrenching ride trying to hold on to all the memories as they fight for more life.
“I was told I’d be looking at between 5 and 7 years time,” said Sandy.
Before he can receive a transplant from the national waitlist.
“My doctors tell I don’t have that time,” said Sandy
His life has turned into a ticking clock as he waits.
“Were really reliant on the generosity of family’s that donate you know organs from their loved ones,” said Transplant Surgeon at Tampa General Hospital, Dr. James Huang.
He hopes someone will come forward and finally be a match.
“Even though they couldn’t. It fell through in the end that their gift was received by Sandy just the fact that they offered [was a big deal],” said Anne.
An offer that is greatly appreciated by his family. Sandy says it’s hard when time and time again there is still no match.
“It was like you thinking you won the lottery and you look at the numbers again and you’re one number off it was extremely devastating,” said Sandy.
So he’s hoping someone out there is willing to give him a second chance at life. He’s been deemed a hero by the coast guard after saving the lives of three people and this time around he’s just looking for someone to save his.
