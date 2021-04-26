Drive gently through North Port Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you plan on driving on Interstate 75 through North Port on Tuesday, slow down -- the police will be out in force.
The Florida Highway Patrol has teamed up with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department to conduct a traffic enforcement detail on I-75 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the detail is to increase traffic safety awareness and to deter driving behaviors that contribute to crashes.
As a reminder to help keep our first responders and service professionals safe, please move over. To comply with the Move Over Law drivers must:
Multi-Lane Roadway:
- Vacate the lane closest to the stationary emergency vehicle, sanitation vehicle, utility service vehicle, Road Ranger or wrecker and always signal the intention to change lanes.
- Slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit if a driver cannot move over safely.
- Be prepared to allow those who are attempting to move over into the next lane.
Two-Lane Roadway:
- Slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
- Travel at 5 mph if the speed limit is 20 mph or less.
The public is encouraged to report aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347). For more information on the Move Over Law, visit: flhsmv.gov/MoveOver.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.