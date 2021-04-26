DEP continues to monitor Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection provided an update Monday on the Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks as they continue to monitor the situation.
A leak in the NGS-South stacks was repaired by a stone aggregate and now engineers remain on scene to monitor seepage.
The DEP has been relocating water on the basins onside to safely manage water levels. Discharges to Port Manatee ceased April 9, 2021, and have not resumed at this time. It remains DEP’s priority, if possible, to ensure any future necessary discharges are pre-treated to minimize ecological impacts. Currently there are 192 million gallons of water in the NGS-South compartment.
The DEP is also continuing to monitor water in Tampa Bay. The main concern has been algae blooms and bloom conditions have been observed in the localized area of previous discharges. Red tide conditions in the Gulf of Mexico were detected prior to previous discharges, but outside of the immediate discharge area. This past week, results were reported detecting red tide in lower Tampa Bay, west of the Manatee River.
Based on results of water quality monitoring and utilization of Ocean Circulation Models, the red tide conditions in these areas are not thought to be a direct result of the Piney Point discharges. However, elevated nutrients have the potential to exacerbate these algal blooms. Increased sampling is ongoing.
No fish kills have been reported nearby.
Residents can find the latest information on the status of the site and response activities at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/PineyPointUpdate.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.