Capitol Watch: April 26, 2021

TOLL ROAD PLAN TEED UP: The House will hold a floor session and consider dozens of issues, including a proposal (SB 100) that would do away with much of a controversial toll-road plan pushed through in 2019 by then-Senate President Bill Galvano. The plan called for building a toll road from Collier County to Polk County; extending Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and extending the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County. The bill, which has passed the Senate, would eliminate the road between Collier and Polk counties, while requiring plans to extend the turnpike west from Wildwood to the Suncoast Parkway and to lay out a route that would weave the Suncoast Parkway north along U.S. 19 to connect with Interstate 10 in Madison County. Among other issues scheduled for the floor session is a proposal (SJR 204) aimed at abolishing the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. (1 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)