Capitol Watch: April 26, 2021

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
Legislature:
ELECTION, VOUCHER CHANGES CONSIDERED: The Senate will take up numerous issues during a floor session, including a bill (SB 90), sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, that would make changes in the state’s elections system, including placing additional restrictions on voting by mail. Also, the Senate will consider a bill (HB 7045) that would expand eligibility for school vouchers. The voucher bill, sponsored in the Senate by Hialeah Republican Manny Diaz Jr., has already passed the House. (10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
SENATE SPECIAL ORDER SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group will set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (8:30 a.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SENATE DEMOCRATS MEET: The Senate Democratic caucus will meet to discuss issues in advance of a floor session. (9 a.m., 228 Senate Office Building. Public access at https://flsenate.zoom.us/j/9165394846?pwd=STZscXo3UVBaeVE5ZUJ#success. Meeting ID: 9165394846. Passcode: 410275)
HOUSE DEMOCRATS HOLD MEDIA AVAILABILITY: House Minority Co-leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, and Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, will hold an online media availability. (10 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85174307086?pwd=UzF0Ui9QejVWTXAxVC9laXB1T05Pdz09)
TOLL ROAD PLAN TEED UP: The House will hold a floor session and consider dozens of issues, including a proposal (SB 100) that would do away with much of a controversial toll-road plan pushed through in 2019 by then-Senate President Bill Galvano. The plan called for building a toll road from Collier County to Polk County; extending Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and extending the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County. The bill, which has passed the Senate, would eliminate the road between Collier and Polk counties, while requiring plans to extend the turnpike west from Wildwood to the Suncoast Parkway and to lay out a route that would weave the Suncoast Parkway north along U.S. 19 to connect with Interstate 10 in Madison County. Among other issues scheduled for the floor session is a proposal (SJR 204) aimed at abolishing the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. (1 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
RULES COMMITTEE MEETS: The House Rules Committee will meet to set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the House floor. (15 minutes after floor session, 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SENATE SPECIAL ORDER SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group is scheduled to set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard on the Senate floor. (15 minutes after the floor session, 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
FSU PRESIDENTIAL PANEL MEETS: The Florida State University Presidential Search Advisory Committee will meet as it continues work on finding a successor to retiring President John Thrasher. (10 a.m., Augustus B. Turnbull III Florida State Conference Center, 555 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee. Online at http://presidentialsearch.fsu.edu)
HURRICANE MICHAEL MONEY AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will hold an online meeting about the state’s efforts to access $46.9 million in federal mitigation funding for communities affected by Hurricane Michael. (2 p.m. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1762790232233902350)
TALENT DEVELOPMENT PANEL MEETS: The Florida Talent Development Council will meet. (3 p.m., Florida Department of Education, Turlington Building, 325 West Gaines St., Tallahassee. Call-in number: 1-877-309-2073. Code: 442747517)
