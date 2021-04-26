Bradenton neighbors react to father and sons who are accused of selling miracle bleach to cure COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One family running what they called a church, offering a miracle cure for COVID19 and other diseases. Neighbors are talking about the arrest of Mark Grenon and his three sons a year later.
”I would never take it anyway, no,” said Joie Van Dugteren, a neighbor.
The Grenons are accused of selling what they were calling a Miracle Mineral Solution. It was actually a toxic industrial bleach. They ended up selling about a million dollars worth.
“I didn’t know what they were doing, I thought it was holy water but I never bought anything from them,” said Van Dugteren. “I would never buy anything from them, but they do have prayer service. I think they’re civil people, they were just doing something dumb.”
Their home on Garden Lane in Bradenton, which was disguised as a church, was raided twice last year. The FDA says this bleach caused numerous hospitalizations and at least seven deaths. This came around the time President Trump was talking about having people inject chemicals.
“I don’t gargle with bleach in the morning and I don’t think President Trump does either,” said Martin Hyde, a Republican who is running for Congress in the 16th District. “Context and timing is important, you have to remember that was this time last year, we were all looking for a miracle.”
ABC7 did knock on the door of the home. A woman who answered says the family is not commenting on this right now.
Mark Grenon and his sons are facing federal indictments. They could now face life in prison.
“I don’t think anybody really believed that bleach was the answer,” said Hyde.
ABC7 also did reach out to Congressman Vern Buchanan’s office for a comment. We’re still waiting to hear back.
