Bradenton man faces new count of illegal dumping

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man arrested in February for illegal dumping has been charged with a second count in the incident, officials said.
Vincent Roberts, 36, was arrested and charged with dumping more than 500 cubic feet of solid waste on private property.
In February, Florida Department of Environmental Protection investigators received a complaint from a property owner who noticed evidence of illegal dumping on his property.
After looking at footage from game cameras installed on the property, they observed Roberts operating a U-Haul box truck on five separate occasions to dump a total of 10 250-gallon totes containing commingled paints and solvents, and 30 5-gallon buckets of discarded paint and solvents. It was determined the substances did not meet the criteria for hazardous waste, the arrest report said.
Roberts was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with littering of more than 500 pounds for commercial purposes, a third-degree felony. An additional count was added April 16.
