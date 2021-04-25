Slightly cooler start to the work week

Now another cold front will be trying to move in late Friday. This time of year fronts have a hard time to moving all the way through the west central Florida. So we will keep it at a slight chance for showers from Friday through Sunday as the front fades over the top of us. We will see some slightly cooler weather over the weekend with an increase in cloudiness and a turning of the wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s.