Slightly cooler start to the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front has brought a very short break in the heat as lows will be in the low 60′s to start the day on Monday but winds quickly switch around to the east by the afternoon which will warm things up back by Thursday.
We will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph and highs on the beaches near 80 with a little sea breeze developing in the early afternoon. Elsewhere expect highs in the mid to upper 80′s.
Tuesday we start off in the mid to upper 60′s under mostly sunny skies and quickly warm up to the upper 80′s for most and low 90′s well inland as winds turn to the east at 10 mph. If you are lucky enough to be heading out to the beach expect highs to be in the low to mid 80′s.
Wednesday expect more of the same with temperatures staying above average in the upper 80′s once again with no chance for rain. It will begin to feel warmer as winds shift more to the SE which will bring up the humidity. Feels like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s.
Now another cold front will be trying to move in late Friday. This time of year fronts have a hard time to moving all the way through the west central Florida. So we will keep it at a slight chance for showers from Friday through Sunday as the front fades over the top of us. We will see some slightly cooler weather over the weekend with an increase in cloudiness and a turning of the wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s.
