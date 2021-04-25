Humid Sunday with a chance of a morning shower

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front that will move across the Suncoast this morning. Humidity is higher today ahead of that front with dew points in the 70s, but that will change Monday as drier air returns. Along the front we’re also tracking a few showers that are dropping south toward the Suncoast. But the showers are also weakening as they get closer, so not much for significant rain is on tap. Any showers that might develop for the morning will be gone before Lunchtime. With winds out of the west for the day, the risk of Rip Currents is HIGH along our beaches today. And we’re shaping up to have a warm and dry last week of April ahead.