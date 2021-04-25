Cinemas return to the Suncoast during awards season

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The normalcy of a night at the movies is returning to the Suncoast.
“We’ve been kind of locked down, watching Netflix and things like that,” moviegoer Dexter Geohagan said, “But it’s been kind of fun to get back into things with popcorn, situations like that.”
The Lakewood Ranch Cinema has been open every weekend during the month of April. Sarasota Film Society leaders said they almost didn’t make it.
“It’s incredibly exciting, and it’s a result of the support that we’ve received from not only our members, but the collective communities of Lakewood ranch and Sarasota,” Sarasota Film Society president Renee Baggot said.
When taking his wife out to the movies, Geohagan said he’s just happy to be around people again.
“I know COVID-19′s still a thing to worry about, but I feel like since it’s kind of dying down, it’s really fun to just get back to normal,” he said.
The Lakewood Ranch Cinema said they’re hoping to be at 100%, open seven days a week, by the end of June.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.