Sarasota-DOH holding special vaccine clinic for 16, 17-year-olds today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Department of Health will hold a special Pfizer vaccination clinic for 16- and 17-year-olds Saturday, April 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the county’s vaccination location at Sarasota Square Mall.
In order for a teen to get a Pfizer vaccine, call 941-861-7783 to provide the names of the teenagers who will be getting vaccinated.
A parent or guardian must accompany any teen to the clinic. Proper ID will be required and a consent form will be provided at the clinic. Information about returning in 21 days for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will also be provided.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.