Loose pill “take back day” sees large turnout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds showed up to the Sarasota and Venice police departments to turn in thousands of loose pills in a “take back day” Saturday, organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The premise was simple - hand in all the loose, unused pills you have in your home so that they don’t harm the environment in a landfill or end up with someone that shouldn’t have it.
“The worst thing you could do would be flushing it down your toilet,” Venice police captain Eric Hill said. “It’s going to find its way into the water system. Or even worse, it gets diverted into some kind of illegal use.”
Beverly Ware, a Suncoast resident, said her husband never wanted to throw anything away, because he didn’t know how to safely do so and thought he might use them later. Ware said she found prescriptions from nearly a decade ago that she brought to downtown Sarasota to turn in.
“Normally, people come with one or two pill bottles, but we’re having people coming with garbage-sized bags of medication,” Sarasota officer Grant Hudgins said.
The Sarasota and Venice police departments do still take unused pills if you have them - they ask that you don’t throw them away in the trash. Both departments have a pill drop box that’s open during normal business hours.
“I brought two grocery sacks of pills, and now [my husband] has a lot more room in his drawers,” Ware said.
Neither department is equipped to take in loose needles or liquids - officers at both stations asked that people not bring those when dropping pills off.
