First of seven monthly food drives held at Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will be holding a free food drive on the fourth Saturday of every month until October. On Saturday, they held their first one in the series.
The drive-thru event saw cars wrapped around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center’s parking lot as Suncoast residents waited to get several bags of food placed inside their cars as they passed.
“We are thankfully coming out of the pandemic, but we’re not free yet, we’re not out of it entirely,” All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank said. “There are still families who need a hand up. So we’re here to help.”
There are six more chances for Suncoast residents to get a helping hand in the form of food assistance in Sarasota.
