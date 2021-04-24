Breezy Saturday, chance of a Sunday shower

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front this weekend and a mix of weather conditions as the front moves through. Saturday we’ll see gusty winds out of the south-southeast as the front approaches. Thunderstorms will stay far to the north, including severe storms in northern Florida into Georgia. That southerly wind will bring dew points back into the 70s for a more humid feel, too. Our front slides south across the Suncoast Sunday morning and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible then. The chances taper off in the afternoon as the front continues to drop south. Behind the front dew points drop back to the 60s for a few days for a less humid feel. And we end April with a dry and hot weather pattern.