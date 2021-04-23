Palmetto residents file class action lawsuit in response to Piney Point leak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some Manatee County residents who live near the Piney Point leak location are now joining a class-action lawsuit against the landowners, HRK Holdings.
Last month, Forrest Williams and his neighbors were forced to evacuate after a leak occurred at the former phosphate plant in Palmetto.
The leak released millions of gallons of toxic wastewater in the area.
Williams said he is now worried about his family’s health. He says he felt joining this lawsuit was necessary to make sure those responsible are held accountable.
“How would I be a good father and husband if I didn’t stand up and fight for my family?” Williams said.
Williams also said he is trying to sell his home and is worried this will hurt the property value.
There are a few law firms in Florida helping residents participate in the class-action lawsuit. The law firms say to qualify, residents need to have been evacuated and suffered some sort of personal damage.
Crews continue to work at the site to treat contaminated water. Earlier this week, Manatee County commissioners agreed to a $10 million project to build a deep well injection south of the site.
