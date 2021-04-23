Palmetto Police Chief speaks out on many policing related issues following the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says he believes the jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial got it right, and talked about how things are operating with his department during these challenging times.
“I believe it was a very just verdict, he did kill George Floyd,” said Tyler. “We’re as horrified as anyone else, what we saw was not professional policing, wasn’t policing at all, we saw there are practices that aren’t policy here.”
Tyler says it’s all about training. He tells ABC7, following intense police academy training, officers go through about another 20 weeks of training with the department. They are always looking at ways to improve their training and there is a tremendous focus on de-escalation training.
“A lot of times a very violent, very dynamic situations that we encounter under stress, we fall back on our training,” said Tyler. “So that’s why it so absolutely important that we give the best training, our training constantly evolves.”
On a ride-along with an officer who did not want to be identified, he tells us they have to always be ready to handle any kind of situation at any time.
“We just have to learn when we’re in a situation or anything that we’re dealing with, as that person is secured and handcuffed, we just need to make sure everything is OK,” said the officer. “Help that person if they need any help, and once that situation is under control we’re good to go.”
Tyler says that people do need to understand that even though there are some bad cops out there, many police officers are outstanding and care about the community.
“We’re always looking at opportunities to partner with the community, to sit down with the community,” said Tyler. “To have as much transparency as we possibly can with the community, because we seek the community’s trust, we need the community’s trust.”
